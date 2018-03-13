Jimmy Kimmel has lived in Los Angeles for years and is raising his children to be L.A. kids.

However, just because he lives in L.A. now, that doesn’t mitigate the fact that he was born in Brooklyn. He knows that, just like Biggie and Tupac before them, there’s a rivalry that runs deep between kids on both coasts. On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host noted that L.A. and New York kids seem to be born with the innate conviction that their town is the best, even though they’ve never been to the other city.

To get to the bottom of the east coast vs. west coast debate—or perhaps to further stoke the flames—Kimmel sent a crew out on to the streets of both cities to ask children who is smarter, kids from Los Angeles or kids from New York?

The results of the poll were adorable, if not exactly scientific, as the children all tried to justify their fervent belief that they were the smartest kids around. “L.A. kids are smarter, because they know about shopping,” one said. Which a young New Yorker rebutted with the age-old and age appropriate response: “New York, duh.” Kimmel declared it a tie, but watch the video and decide for yourself.