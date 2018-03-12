A third Nor’easter in the past two weeks is headed up the East Coast with New England square in its path for a potential blizzard. Other states should receive snow as well from the developing system known as Winter Storm Skylar.

The storm system, which was dumping snow on the Appalachian region as of Monday afternoon, according to Weather.com, will reach the Northeast by Tuesday morning and place a number of states under winter storm warnings and blizzard watches. Skylar is expected to experience rapid intensification due to the weather phenomenon known as bombogenesis, combining high winds with heavy snow in parts of New England.

“This event will be a little colder, confining the heavier, wetter snow to coastal areas, where winds gusting to 40-50 mph will lead to power outages, and possible blizzard or near blizzard conditions,” Weather Channel meteorologist Carl Parker said in a statement to TIME.

“At least several inches are expected from upstate New York through New England, with as much as a foot or more in the higher terrain, in southeastern Massachusetts, and through much of Maine. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected in coastal New England during Tuesday morning’s high tide,” he added.

Here is the winter storm snow forecast for specific locations throughout New England, New York state, and New Jersey.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is expected to receive a significant amount of snow, with the latest forecast calling for up to 8 to 12 inches, according to Weather.com.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the city’s downtown is not under a blizzard warning but in the most southeastern parts of the state, such as Cape Cod, a foot to 18 inches is predicted and the region is under blizzard watch.

New York City

Farther south down the East Coast, the snowfall is not expected to be as heavy. New York City should receive a coating, Weather.com predicts, but likely just around an inch or less.

Cities upstate, though, will receive a heavier amount. Albany and Syracuse could accumulate at least 5 to 6 inches of snow.

Long Island, New York

Sections of Long Island closest to New York City will see little accumulation, but the snowfall increases farther to the east. The majority of the island should receive around 3 to 5 inches, according to forecasters, but towns closer to the Atlantic Ocean could get closer to 5 to 8.

New Jersey

The Garden State shouldn’t be too overwhelmed by Winter Storm Skylar. Northern and eastern parts of New Jersey should get around 1 to 3 inches of powder, and Central New Jersey could receive an inch or less.

South Jersey, however, especially near Philadelphia, is predicted to remain totally snow-free, according to Weather.com forecasters.

This story is developing and will be updated.