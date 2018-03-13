Harry Potter fans, rejoice: The magical first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has finally arrived.

Set five years after the events of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the second installment in J.K. Rowling’s five-film series will see magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) join forces with young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to keep dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) from achieving his goal of enslaving all Muggles as the Global Wizarding War rages on.

The trailer opens with what appears to be a group of Aurors arriving at Hogwarts to confront Dumbledore about Newt’s arrival in Paris. From there, the two-minute preview offers glimpses of both new and returning characters—including Tina (Katherine Waterston), Jacob (Dan Fogler), Queenie (Alison Sudol), Credence (Ezra Miller) and Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz)—before teasing the impending Dumbledore-Grindelwald confrontation.

“I can’t move against Grindelwald,” Dumbledore tells Newt. “It has to be you.”

The Crimes of Grindelwald is slated to hit theaters Nov. 16, 2018.

Watch the full new “Fantastic Beasts 2″ trailer above.