While Cardi B is always vocal when it comes to showing love to her fans, she also gave a shoutout to her haters during the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday night.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took home the award for Best New Artist at the awards ceremony, where she took time to show love to not only her fans, the Bardi gang, but also to her haters, who she credits with contributing to her meteoric success in the past year.

“I want to thank a lot of people because a lot of people helped me with my success, so here it goes okurrr,” she said before going on to thank everyone from her family and her fiancée Offset to her publicist and her label before sending some kindness to those who disparaged her.

“I want to thank my haters,” she said. “They be downloading my stuff so they can hear and talk crap about it—but it benefits me. Hahaha!”

The Bronx rapper also gave an album release date for her long-awaited, highly anticipated debut studio album, telling fans that it will be available in April of this year.

Watch her full acceptance speech below.