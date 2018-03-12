Package Bombs in Austin Have Killed 2 People This Month – and Police Say They're Linked

By Associated Press
12:26 PM EDT

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas’ capital city earlier this month because they were both left on the front doorstep and not delivered by a mail service.

Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that the U.S. Postal Service does not have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred Monday.

He says that package was brought into the kitchen where it detonated, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring the woman.

The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman is in her 40s, but they haven’t released any other information.

The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE