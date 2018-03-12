Taylor Swift’s 'Delicate' Video Gave Her Fans Some Relatable Memes to Work With

By Melissa Locker
12:02 PM EDT

Taylor Swift released a new music video for “Delicate” on Sunday night and fans are using it as a treasure trove of GIFs and memes. As soon as the video started playing during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night, Swift’s many, many fans not only started tweeting out their thoughts, but began turning the video into memes. And the video has a lot of meme-able moments from Swift pulling funny faces in the mirror to dancing in the rain on a desk and everywhere in between. “Delicate” is the fourth music video from her Reputation album, and fans were clearly eager for more. Not only has it racked up more than seven million views in less than 15 hours, but it may be Swift’s most meme-ed video yet.

Here are some of the internet’s best reactions to “Delicate”:

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE