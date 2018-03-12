Taylor Swift Has an Adorable Nickname for Camilla Cabello

Taylor Swift’s newest music video for “Delicate” wasn’t the only thing that made its world premiere at Sunday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. Swift also took a moment to be a fangirl for fellow pop star Camila Cabello — and, in a sweet show of support to show performer Cabello, shared with the world a new nickname for the “Havana” singer.

Swift surprise-joined a fan’s livestream on Instagram, commenting and sharing a number of updates, before dropping the nickname for Cabello, who is set to join Swift as an opener with Charli XCX on her upcoming Reputation world tour starting this spring.

“BABY C ON I HAVE TO GO WATCH THIS I LOVE YOU GUYS BYE,” she commented brightly at one point during the livestream. (Her other comments included a shout-out to friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran, compliments on one of her fan’s outfits, and greetings from her family.) Swift is known to make these kinds of direct outreach to fans, whether it’s through inviting them to private album listening events as she did before Reputation, popping by local Targets, or lurking on Tumblr and liking supporters’ posts.

In any case, looks like Swift and “Baby C” have a budding friendship that both fanbases can support. (Swift is on her sixth album; Cabello recently released her debut self-titled album after leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony.) Perhaps this means the girl squad is in a rebuilding phase.