The Church of Scientology Is Launching its Own Television Network
Church of Scientology Building on 4810 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.
Ted Soqui—Corbis/Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
5:55 AM EDT

The Church of Scientology will debut its own television network Monday night.

The church made the announcement on its official Twitter account Sunday, saying that the Scientology Network will launch on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. An app and a website also appeared Sunday, with a countdown clock appearing on its homepage.

“It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story,” one tweet read.

The programming will be available on DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iTunes, Google Play and the website Scientology.tv.

DirecTV representative Steven Schwadron confirmed the DirecTV launch with USA Today.

According to the iTunes app store, the Scientology Network app will allow users to watch full episodes of the original TV series Meet A Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, and L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice as well as other films.

Recently, Scientology has been the subject of several documentaries investigating allegations of abuse in the church, including the 2015 film Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief by Alex Gibney, and A&E’s 2016 Scientology and the Aftermath, a docuseries through the lens of American actress and former member, Leah Remini.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE