9-Year-Old Girl Dead After Being Accidentally Shot by Brother

By Associated Press
2:48 PM EDT

(MILWAUKEE) — Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her brother.

The girl was shot inside a home on Milwaukee’s north side on Saturday. Police say the brother is a minor and was taken to Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center.

Police say the girl’s parents, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested on multiple charges. Police will present the case to the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office in the coming days.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE