A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after a stunt involving a live horse prompted widespread outcry.

Multiple videos surfaced on social media showing a white horse, carrying a man and a scantily clad woman on its back, being led onto the crowded dance floor at Mokai Lounge, before falling and bucking off the woman. The incident appears to have happened either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The horse has been “inspected and deemed to be healthy and safe,” according to Miami Beach Police, but that didn’t stop the City of Miami Beach from revoking Mokai’s business license, citing “possible animal cruelty and a hazard to public safety” in a statement released Friday.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” City Manager Jimmy Morales said in the statement. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”

TIME could not immediately reach Mokai representatives for comment, but the club’s owner, Roman Jones, told CBS4 that he did not know about the stunt in advance, and that the person responsible has been disciplined.

“The horse is not hurt. The marketing director, who arranged the stunt, that I was unaware of, is suspended without pay,” Jones told the station. “I am cooperating with the authorities.”

CBS4 also received images from viewers that appear to show a camel and another horse inside the club on different occasions, the station reports.