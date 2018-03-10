SUV Crashes Into Elementary School After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
The area around where a car crashed into the front brick wall of Barclay Elementary School on March 9, 2018 in Baltimore
Algerina Perna—The Baltimore Sun/AP
By Associated Press
2:40 PM EST

(BALTIMORE) — Authorities say a motorist “suffering a medical emergency” crashed a Jeep into a school Friday, sending bricks and mortar flying into a classroom where several students were hurt.

The Baltimore Sun reported that none of the injuries suffered by the driver and students was life-threatening. Four of five sixth-graders were released from a hospital. The fifth was expected to be released some time Friday.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at Barclay Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore’s Abell neighborhood.

Student Armani Saunders said she was in music class when she suddenly heard a loud boom that sounded like a “bomb.” She said panic ensued when they saw that car crashed into the school.

The 11-year-old said it “was really scary.” Some parents rushed to the school after hearing the news.

