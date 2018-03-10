Nun in Legal Battle With Katy Perry Dies in Court

In a property court battle between a group of nuns and singer Katy Perry, one nun died in court Friday.

The group’s website standwiththesisters.org posted the message, “Rest with the angels our most precious treasure,” along with a picture of Sister Catherine Rose, who passed out during the Friday court hearing, according to CBS.

The property dispute between Perry and the nuns stems from the nuns’ former convent. The nuns wanted to sell the property to restaurateur Dana Hollister. However, a judge ruled that the sale to Hollister was invalid and she was later ordered to pay Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles $5 million for interfering with the singer’s attempts to purchase the property.

The nuns argued they had the right to sell the property as opposed to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, from which Perry attempted to purchase the former convent, the Los Angeles Times reported. The case was appealed and the ongoing legal battle has continued, according to Newsweek.