A 'Rowdy Inebriate' Tried to Backflip Onto a Woman's Table at a Bar. It Didn't Go Well

By Associated Press
10:31 AM EST

(ATHENS, Ga.) — A drunken man’s attempted backflip in a Georgia bar ended badly.

The Athens Banner-Herald cites an Athens-Clarke County police report that says a 22-year-old woman was hit in the head when he flipped off her booth and landed on her table.

She and several friends were at the bar last week when the unidentified man tried to kiss one of them “in a manner that was every bit unwanted as it was sloppily awkward.”

The police report says he continued “acting in a drunken and tumultuous manner.” It says “the rowdy inebriate then decided to up the proverbial ante by attempting to do a back flip off of the booth back and onto the table,” which went “exactly as (the victim) anticipated.”

The woman was treated at a hospital.

 

