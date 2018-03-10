Officials are warning people to stay away from Mount Shinmoedake, as the Japanese volcano’s eruptions continue to intensify.

The volcano had its largest eruption in years on Tuesday, grounding flights as the sky filled with volcanic smoke and ash reaching heights of up to 7,500 feet. Days later, eruptions have only become more violent, causing strong vibrations in the surrounding area and sending molten lava cascading down one side of Mount Shinmoedake, according to the BBC.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued an alert early Saturday warning individuals not to approach the active volcano, though the advisory has not yet approached evacuation levels. The agency said rocks could fly as far as 2.5 miles from the eruption site, the BBC reports, and volcanic activity could continue for months.

Mount Shinmoedake, which is on Japan’s Kyushu Island, famously appeared in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice. It had its last major eruption in 2011.