Locals Warned of Flying Rocks as Eruptions at Japan's Mount Shinmoedake Volcano Intensify

By Jamie Ducharme
10:13 AM EST

Officials are warning people to stay away from Mount Shinmoedake, as the Japanese volcano’s eruptions continue to intensify.

The volcano had its largest eruption in years on Tuesday, grounding flights as the sky filled with volcanic smoke and ash reaching heights of up to 7,500 feet. Days later, eruptions have only become more violent, causing strong vibrations in the surrounding area and sending molten lava cascading down one side of Mount Shinmoedake, according to the BBC.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued an alert early Saturday warning individuals not to approach the active volcano, though the advisory has not yet approached evacuation levels. The agency said rocks could fly as far as 2.5 miles from the eruption site, the BBC reports, and volcanic activity could continue for months.

Mount Shinmoedake, which is on Japan’s Kyushu Island, famously appeared in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice. It had its last major eruption in 2011.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE