NRA Files Lawsuit Saying New Florida Gun Control Law Violates the Second Amendment
National Rifle Association (NRA) Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Oxon Hill, Marilyand, February 24, 2017.
AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
March 9, 2018

The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit over gun control legislation Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed, saying it violates the Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21.

The lawsuit came just hours after Gov. Scott, a Republican, signed the compromise bill Friday afternoon.

Lawyers for the NRA want a federal judge to block the new age restriction from taking effect.

The new legislation raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks that allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire. It also creates a so-called “guardian” program that enables teachers and other school employees to carry handguns.

The new measures come in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

