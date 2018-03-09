Three female hostages and the suspected shooter were found dead after a shooting at a California veterans home on Friday.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “active shooter situation” in the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, after a gunman infiltrated a going-away party for employees there.

The Yountville shooter was identified as 36-year-old veteran Albert Wong, a former Army rifleman, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Officials said that the hostages taken by the gunman at the Yountville veterans facility were employees of Pathway Home, which provides support for veterans from post 9/11 wars. They have been identified as: Christine Loeber, 48; Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29.

Police had attempted to contact the shooter via his cellphone and phones within veterans home, but were not able to reach him. The Napa County Sheriff’s office said more people were initially taken hostage in addition to the three who remained, but they were released by the shooter.

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/CHPGoldenGate/videos/1788620764495569/" /]

Larry Kamer’s wife Deveraux Smith was in attendance at the going-away party. Kamer told the Associated Press his wife had phoned him and told him the shoter entered the event discreetly, taking some attendees hostage while leaving others alone. Among those evacuated were a group of about 80 children who were on the grounds of the veterans home for a play rehearsal. Authorities said the children were not in close proximity to the hostage situation.

Earlier on Friday, a man dressed in black body armor and armed with what appeared to be an automatic weapon was reported in the Yountville area, according to the Napa Valley Register. The Napa County Sheriff’s Department had advised people stay away from the area on social media.

“I don’t know the world we live in today, I really don’t. This is a little community and we all know each other,” Elizabeth Naylor, who works as an events manager 10 miles north of the veterans home, told the Associated Press. “Napa Valley is a wonderful, beautiful place and to know this is in your background, it’s unsettling.”