The Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “active shooter situation” in the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, after a gunman infiltrated a going-away party for employees there.

California law enforcement officials said that an armed man took three hostages in the veterans home, and that the hostages are still with the gunman. They have attempted to contact him via his cellphone and phones within the building, but have not reached him yet. The Napa County Sheriff’s office said more people were initially taken hostage in addition to the three who remain, but were released by the gunman.

No injuries have been reported yet, but officials are approaching this as an active shooter situation, since the gunman exchanged fire with law enforcement, although the number of rounds was not specified. The gunman had a rifle, although authorities did not specify the size and caliber of the weapon.

Officials said that the hostages taken by the gunman are employees of Pathway Home, which provides support for veterans. Hostage negotiators are on site. Authorities do know the identity of the gunman, but are not releasing it at this time.

Earlier on Friday, a man dressed in black body armor and armed with what appeared to be an automatic weapon was reported in the area, according to the Napa Valley Register. California police are launching an investigation, and SWAT teams are en route to the site. The Napa County Sheriff’s Depart had advised people stay away from the area on social media.

“I don’t know the world we live in today, I really don’t. This is a little community and we all know each other,” Elizabeth Naylor, who works as an events manager 10 miles north of the veterans home, told the Associated Press. “Napa Valley is a wonderful, beautiful place and to know this is in your background, it’s unsettling.”