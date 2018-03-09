'Active Shooter Situation' Reported at California Veterans Home in Napa

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a possible “active shooter situation” in the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

A California fire official said an armed man took three hostages in the veterans home and described it as an active shooter situation, the Associated Press reported.

A man dressed in black body armor and armed with what appeared to be an automatic weapon was reported in the area, according to the Napa Valley Register. There are also reports of hostages, according to the newspaper.

Ambulances are standing by, but officials told the Register there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The California Department of Veterans Affairs said on Twitter that authorities are responded to reports of gunfire.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Depart also advised people stay away from the area on social media.