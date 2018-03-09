'Active Shooter Situation' Reported at California Veterans Home in Napa
The Veteran's Home is situated past vineyards and the Vintner's Golf Club in Yountville, California, U.S., on Saturday, March 1, 2008. Napa Valley's Yountville, once home to blue-collar workers, military veterans and dive bars, is becoming a haven for business leaders, celebrities and the expensive hotels and restaurants that draw them. Yountville, about 60 miles north of San Francisco, boasts restaurants with more Michelin stars per capita than any city in the U.S.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
Updated: March 9, 2018 3:03 PM ET

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a possible “active shooter situation” in the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

A California fire official said an armed man took three hostages in the veterans home and described it as an active shooter situation, the Associated Press reported.

A man dressed in black body armor and armed with what appeared to be an automatic weapon was reported in the area, according to the Napa Valley Register. There are also reports of hostages, according to the newspaper.

Ambulances are standing by, but officials told the Register there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The California Department of Veterans Affairs said on Twitter that authorities are responded to reports of gunfire.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Depart also advised people stay away from the area on social media.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE