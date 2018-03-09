5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

In the midst of the #MeToo movement and in the wake of International Women’s Day, no song sounds quite so timely as empowerment pop singer FLETCHER‘s unapologetic anthem for the moment, “I Believe You.” (She’s also donating all the song’s proceeds to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.) The soaring track is a heartfelt message of support to survivors of assault and discrimination: “Are you holding back something that you’ve just been dying to say?” she asks. “Me too / Girl, I believe you / Do you know every battle that you’ve ever faced is making you bulletproof / Me too.”

