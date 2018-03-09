Video of Mother Being Torn From Daughters by Border Patrol Sparks Outrage
U.S. Border Patrol officer Tekae Michael stands near prototypes of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall on Nov. 1, 2017.
Frederic J. Brown—AFP/Getty Images
By Alana Abramson
2:08 PM EST

A video of a woman named Perla Morales-Luna getting arrested by Border Patrol agents in California while her daughters look on has sparked outrage after it spread across social media.

The video shows Morales-Luna, who authorities publicly identified, getting pushed into a border patrol vehicle on March 3 while her children watched in National City, California. Teaching aide Judith Castro-Gonzalez posted the video to Facebook on Thursday, according to CBS Los Angeles, reportedly stating that one of Morales-Luna’s daughters was her student. Subsequently, the video quickly made the rounds on social media.

The San Diego branch of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said that Morales-Luna was arrested because she was involved in a smuggling operation and was in the country illegally. A spokesperson for Border Patrol told the Los Angeles Times that Morales-Luna will be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to start removal proceedings.

The arrest has raised questions about the way authorities were treating Morales-Luna. Benjamin Prado, coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee’s San Diego U.S.-Mexico Border Program – which the Los Angeles Times says is a human rights group working with Morales-Luna’s family – told the paper it was a “grotesque” way of enforcing immigration law.

“It is very quickly accelerating to a very tyrannical form of detention and arrest, snatching people up off the street,” Prado told the Los Angeles Times.

