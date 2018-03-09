South Korea’s Kim Eun-jung became a global sensation at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, thanks to her curling team’s surprise success, the “Garlic Girls” origin story and Kim’s own very serious game face. On Thursday, she returned to the sports arena — this time to help out at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, also held in PyeongChang.

For the torch lighting, South Korean wheelchair curling Olympian Seo Soonseok was selected for the honor. Kim, meanwhile, was there to push her teammate’s wheelchair.

Kim first came to the world’s attention as the captain of her country’s women’s curling team as they rose to prominence during February’s Winter Games, despite their underdog status. Called the “Garlic Girls,” the team all hail from the town of Uiseong, well known as a hotbed of garlic production. Kim also goes by the nickname “Annie,” which refers to a Korean brand of yogurt. And she’s easily identifiable by her signature owl-rimmed glasses, which gave rise to plenty of memes during her Winter Olympics.

Ultimately, Kim’s team took home silver in PyeongChang. Perhaps her luck will transfer over to Seo and his team as the Paralympics kick off.