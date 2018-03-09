Parkland Student Who Was Shot 5 Times Is Back in Intensive Care

A 15-year-old boy who was shot five times as he used his body to block a classroom door during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, returned to intensive care over complications from his wounds.

Anthony Borges, a young athlete, was re-admitted to the hospital after doctors detected a small ulcer in his small intestine using an MRI scan, as well as a possible abdominal infection that resulted from the impact of one of the bullets, according to his family.

His father, Royer Borges, wrote in a Facebook post that the doctors “decided to intervene” and cut out the problematic section of his son’s small intestine.

After operations on Wednesday and Thursday, Anthony is now in a stable condition, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, who spoke to the Borges family. “He has grit and is super tough — and that’s what it takes. He’s defied all odds, and he continues to do so,” his lawyer said.

A Go Fund Me page to help Anthony and his family has raised $642,500 of its $1 million goal, with donations from more than 20,000 individuals. A paragraph on the page explains that Anthony saved around 20 other students during the shooting by attempting to close and lock the door to a classroom.

Anthony was shot multiple times, including both legs and his back. “He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable,” the Go Fund Me says.

Anthony has been hailed as a hero by his fellow students and local community. He received a visit from the Broward County Sheriff while in hospital, who later tweeted asking prayers “for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from Stoneman Douglas.”