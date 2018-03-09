Fashion’s current fixation on big jackets isn’t just taking the outerwear industry by storm — it’s also given the Internet plenty of opportunity to have some fun with memes that capitalize on the larger-than-life, cozy style seen on this season’s runways.

While this fashion month had plenty of excellent big jacket moments, the peak oversized outerwear moment came during the Balenciaga runway show in Paris, where models took to the runway wearing layers upon layers of jacket and coats so voluminous that the effect was that the models were as wide as they were tall.

Needless to say, this visual gave the Internet plenty to talk about, with comparisons being made to Joey Tribbiani wearing all of Chandler’s clothes during a particularly memorable Friends episode and the Kool-Aid man. And of course, it wasn’t long until this viral fashion trend became immortalized online in meme form, with big jackets being super sized to huge on fashion fixtures like Luka Sabbat and Bella Hadid or Friends getting a Balenciaga campaign treatment.

While Balenciaga’s big jacket trend will no doubt be seen everywhere this fall and winter, the memes are a good reminder that the best accessory might just be a healthy sense of humor. See the best big jacket memes below.