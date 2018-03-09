IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The screen time debate is pitting parents against each other.

By Lauren Smiley in the Verge

2. Can a social robot help kids learn to disagree better?

By Evan Ackerman at IEEE Spectrum

3. How ride-hailing services like Uber can boost mobility for women around the world.

By Alexa Roscoe at the Council on Foreign Relations

4. New research confirms that lies almost always outperform the truth on Twitter.

By Robinson Meyer in the Atlantic

5. Our houses are fine. Why are Americans obsessed with renovations?

By Kate Wagner at Curbed

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.