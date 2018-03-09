The Screen Time Debate is Pitting Parents Against Each Other

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The screen time debate is pitting parents against each other.

By Lauren Smiley in the Verge

2. Can a social robot help kids learn to disagree better?

By Evan Ackerman at IEEE Spectrum

3. How ride-hailing services like Uber can boost mobility for women around the world.

By Alexa Roscoe at the Council on Foreign Relations

4. New research confirms that lies almost always outperform the truth on Twitter.

By Robinson Meyer in the Atlantic

5. Our houses are fine. Why are Americans obsessed with renovations?

By Kate Wagner at Curbed

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE