Valve, the parent company of PC game streaming service Steam, says it plans to start releasing its own games again – leading to growing speculation of sequels for fan-favorite games

The announcement from co-founder and president Gave Newell sparked fan theories that Valve would release sequels for the likes of Half-Life, Left 4 Dead and Portal franchises.

“Artifact is the first of several games that are going to be coming from us, so that’s sort of good news. Hurray! Valve is going to start shipping games again,” Newell said, according to IGN.

Valve, which has focused on its existing games and Steam’s software and VR and controller hardware, has not released a new standalone game since Dota 2 back in 2013. The news was delivered alongside a presentation for the Dota 2-themed card game Artifact, PC Gamer reported.

Newell noted that the move was influenced by Nintendo’s ability to work on hardware and new games.

“We’ve always been a little bit jealous of companies like Nintendo,” Newell said, according to PC Gamer. “When Miyamoto is sitting down thinking about the next version of Zelda or Mario he’s thinking what is the controller going to look like, what sort of graphics and other capabilities, and he can introduce new capabilities like motion input because he controls both of those things.”