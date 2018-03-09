More Than 2,000 Frozen Eggs and Embryos May Be Compromised After a Fertility Clinic Freezer Malfunctions
Liquid nitrogen cryogenic tank at life sciences laboratory
Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:21 AM EST
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

(CLEVELAND) — Officials say more than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged due to a refrigerator malfunction at an Ohio fertility clinic.

Patti DePompei, president of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and MacDonald Women’s Hospital, calls the situation “absolutely devastating.” She says the temperature in one of the two large freezers preserving specimens at the UH Fertility Center near Cleveland rose above acceptable limits overnight Saturday for unknown reasons.

Hospital officials say more than 500 patients were affected, including some that provided samples in the 1980s. The hospital notified patients Tuesday.

All of the samples have been moved to another storage tank at the facility.

Patients typically pay about $12,000 without insurance for in vitro fertilization. It’s not clear how the affected patients will be compensated.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE