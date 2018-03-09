A pair of emperor penguins in Antarctica posed for a selfie in a short video they captured of themselves.

Technically the video was already rolling before the penguins posed for the camera, so they did not literally take a picture of themselves. However, the clip delighted people around the world. The post from the Australian Antarctic Division Facebook page has already been viewed over 85,000 times and shared over 1,000 times. On Twitter the video garnered over 5,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.

The video was captured by Australian Antarctic Division expeditioner Eddie Gault, who left the camera on and placed on the ice while visiting the area, which is where a large Emperor penguin colony lives, according to the Washington Post.