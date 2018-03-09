U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un for talks “by May,” South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said in a statement Thursday evening.
In remarks issued after he delivered Pyongyang’s invitation to the White House, Chung said that the North Korean leader is “committed to denuclearization” and has pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests. Chung also said that Kim accepts the continuation of joint-U.S.-South Korea military exercises, which Pyongyang has traditionally regarded as rehearsals for invasion.
Read Chung’s full statement below.