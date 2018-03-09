Read the Full Statement Announcing President Trump Will Meet With Kim Jong Un

By Joseph Hincks
9:53 PM EST

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un for talks “by May,” South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said in a statement Thursday evening.

In remarks issued after he delivered Pyongyang’s invitation to the White House, Chung said that the North Korean leader is “committed to denuclearization” and has pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests. Chung also said that Kim accepts the continuation of joint-U.S.-South Korea military exercises, which Pyongyang has traditionally regarded as rehearsals for invasion.

Read Chung’s full statement below.

Good evening. Today, I had the privilege of briefing President Trump on my recent visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. I’d like to thank President Trump, the Vice President, and his wonderful national security team, including my close friend, General McMaster.

I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture. I expressed President Moon Jae-in’s personal gratitude for President Trump’s leadership.

I told President Trump that, in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is committed to denuclearization. Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests. He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue. And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.

President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.

The Republic of Korea, along with the United States, Japan, and our many partners around the world remain fully and resolutely committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Along with President Trump, we are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

The Republic of Korea, the United States, and our partners stand together in insisting that we not repeat the mistakes of the past, and that the pressure will continue until North Korea matches its words with concrete actions.

Thank you.

