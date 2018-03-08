Sen. Maggie Hassan Enters TIME's 'Opioid Diaries' Into the Senate Record

Sen. Maggie Hassan on Thursday entered TIME’s recent issue on the opioid crisis into the Senate record.

The move came during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing, during which senators discussed strategies to fight drug addiction and heard from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

“I would like unanimous consent to enter some narrative and some photos from this week’s TIME magazine, called The Opioid Diaries,” Hassan said during the hearing. “It is compelling and I think the pictures in particular capture what is happening in our country because of this epidemic.”

The March 5 issue of TIME, which Hassan brought with her to the hearing, featured 60 pages of photos by James Nachtwey and stories about opioid addiction in the United States. It was the first time in the magazine’s history that an entire issue was devoted to one photographer’s work.

Hassan also appeared at an event Tuesday evening where Nachtwey presented his photographs and the Senator discussed the scope of the national opioid epidemic. The New Hampshire democrat has been a vocal advocate for more funding and programs to address the high number of people across the country who are addicted to opioids. Her home state has one of the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in the nation.

“I believe strategies to address the opioid epidemic need to be thoughtful, they need to be longsighted and multifaceted. Because while we talk about this as a crisis, we now have a generation’s worth of work to do before we begin to truly turn ourselves around from the impact of this health epidemic,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. “It isn’t something we can fix overnight.”