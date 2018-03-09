Nintendo fans had plenty to be excited about in 2017 with the release of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Now in 2018, Nintendo plans to update more of its popular franchises with Splatoon 2 and a Nintendo Switch version of Super Smash Bros. In addition, the company announced Thursday at its Nintendo Direct event, it’s bringing a remastered version of Dark Souls to the console.

There’s no official name for the new Super Smash Bros. installment yet, but a teaser video clip showed mainstays like Mario and Link from The Legend of Zelda series, as well as newcomers such as the Inklings from Splatoon. Inklings, the human-squid hybrids that can transform to swim through pools of ink, have never been featured in a Super Smash Bros. game before. The new title will be coming later this year

If history is any indication, the new entry in the fighting game series is bound to be a hit on the Switch. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U was the console’s fourth most popular game, while Super Smash Bros. Brawl was the Wii’s eighth best-selling title, coming just after games like Wii Sports, Wii Fit, Wii Play, Mario Kart, and New Super Mario Bros. Wii.

Read more: Nintendo’s Newest Products Are Switch Accessories You Can Make Yourself

Super Smash Bros. is small part of the roster Nintendo has planned for the Switch in 2018. The company also announced a handful of previously released games that will be making their way to the Switch, such as South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which arrives on April 24, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which launches on July 10, and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker., which will be available starting July 13. Dark Souls will land on May 25, and a remake of action adventure game Okami HD will be released this summer.

Nintendo also divulged details on Mario Tennis Aces, such as the different gameplay modes and features players can expect. In a video demo, Nintendo showcased the types of shots players will be able to dish out on the court, including a powerful Zone shot. With this technique, players can pinpoint certain areas on the court using motion controls and target their opponents to damage their tennis racket. The game launches for the Switch on June 22.

The announcements come after a successful first year for the Switch. In January, the company said that the Switch was the fastest-selling home game console ever in the U.S., with 4.8 million units sold in 10 months. Check out the full video above for more details on the newly revealed games coming to the Switch in 2018.