Woman Celebrates Her 109th Birthday By Partying With the Harlem Globetrotters

By Cady Lang
March 8, 2018

Virginia McLaurin just celebrated her 109th birthday by hanging out with the Harlem Globetrotters, proving that having a rollicking good time definitely has no age limit.

McLaurin may be best known to the world as the woman who went viral for having a dance party with the Obamas during a visit to the White House on her 106th birthday. For this birthday, however, she chose to celebrate at Brightwood Elementary in Washington D.C.. According to the Huffington Post, the Globetrotters gave her a pretty sweet birthday gift: a basketball jersey numbered 109 and a donation of 109 tickets to Globetrotter games given in her name to local underprivileged youth.

Watch Virginia’s birthday festivities with the Harlem Globetrotters below.

