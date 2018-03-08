President Trump Should Mute Critics on Twitter Instead of Blocking Them, Judge Says
US President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office upon return to the White House after addressing the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit at a hotel in Washington, DC on March 7, 2018.
MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:54 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

Manhattan federal Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Thursday suggested a settlement as the preferred outcome after listening to lawyers argue whether it’s constitutional for Trump to block his critics.

The hearing stemmed from a lawsuit filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

The government says Trump’s Twitter feed is a personal account and not a public forum requiring him to welcome all voices.

Buchwald told lawyers they run the risk of establishing new law that they might not like if they resist a settlement. Otherwise, she’ll rule soon.

