Man Dies in Car Fire After Driving Over a Downed Live Wire
Brian Farrell, of Walpole, Mass., left, enters his home Thursday, March 8, 2018, after a tree fell on the house and a car, right, in Walpole. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter.
Steven Senne—AP
By Associated Press
3:48 PM EST

(BOSTON) — Authorities say a man died in New Jersey after he drove his car around some traffic cones meant to warn motorists to stay away from a downed live wire.

Police in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, say it appears the vehicle hit the wire, which sparked a fire that engulfed the car at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public.

The area received about 2 feet of snow during this week’s storm.

A police spokesman says the department doesn’t have the personnel to post an officer at every hazard, and in the case of a downed wire it blocks off the area and alerts the power company.

