Man Dies in Car Fire After Driving Over a Downed Live Wire

(BOSTON) — Authorities say a man died in New Jersey after he drove his car around some traffic cones meant to warn motorists to stay away from a downed live wire.

Police in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, say it appears the vehicle hit the wire, which sparked a fire that engulfed the car at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public.

The area received about 2 feet of snow during this week’s storm.

A police spokesman says the department doesn’t have the personnel to post an officer at every hazard, and in the case of a downed wire it blocks off the area and alerts the power company.