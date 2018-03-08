Man Sues City for Smelling Like 'Rancid Dog Food'
By Associated Press
3:44 PM EST

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — A man who wrote that his Iowa hometown smelled of “rancid dog food” after an animal food processing plant moved in has sued the city, saying officials are trying to silence him.

Josh Harms with help of the American Civil Liberties Union seeks in federal court to block Sibley city officials from making legal threats or taking action to quiet him.

Harms says the city violated his constitutional free speech rights by telling him he must take down his website.

He says city officials aren’t doing enough to reduce the odor from the Iowa Drying and Processing plant, which makes animal feed supplements from pig blood.

An attorney for the city declined to comment.

Sibley is a town of 2,600 people about 238 miles (383 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

