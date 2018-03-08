SadBrandon Is the Saddest Sad Celebrity Meme Ever

A photo of the The Killers’ singer Brandon Flowers has become a meme that’s sweeping the internet with the force of one of his band’s songs in 2004.

The internet recently started circulating a photo of the Las Vegas rock band’s lead singer looking a tad pouty with the hashtag #SadBrandon. Whether or not he was feeling a bit down when the snapshot was taken is beside the point. Nothing stops the internet from reveling in a sad-looking, meme-able photo. So unsurprisingly, people have been getting all emo with the photo by riffing on the band’s lyrics with their captions.

“When you’ve got toast but you’re not a toaster,” one user captioned the viral photo of Flowers wordlessly expressing dissatisfaction in his snazzy jacket. Fans will recognize the playful take on that “I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier” line from the Killers’ smash “All These Things That I’ve Done.”

It’s the kind of rock and roll magic you couldn’t stage if you tried, and the memes are multiplying. He’s just the latest addition to the internet’s beloved collection of sad celebrity memes like Sad Ben Affleck, Sad Kanye, and of course Sad Keanu.

Despite the fact that the internet has light takes for days on this dark turn, there’s plenty for Flowers to be positively thrilled about. Known for his vibrato, the energetic frontman still fills the seats. The band sells out lively shows that feature upbeat things like pyro and confetti.

At any rate, here’s a selection of the best of what the internet has to offer below.

The Killers recently announced a tour date in Dublin.