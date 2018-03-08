The trailer for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG has arrived — and all are now hailing the cutting words, longstanding wisdom and aspirational exercise routine of the beloved Supreme Court justice.

Ginsburg has held her post in the highest court in the land for decades, and it’s no secret that at 84 years old she’s still in great shape, thanks to a committed workout routine. (There’s even a book published on her hardcore fitness plan.) In the new trailer for RBG, which hits select theaters on May 4, we get a glimpse into what that entails: lifting weights and holding planks for core strength are clearly a major component.

Even her friends and contemporaries are impressed by RBG’s strength. “I’ve heard that she does 20 pushups three times a week or something, I mean we can’t even get off the floor, we can’t even get down to the floor,” one laughs. “That’s true,” the other corroborates.

“When you come right down to it,” another woman notes, “she’s the closest thing to a superhero I know.” In other words, Ginsburg serves as both fitness inspiration — and life inspiration, working tirelessly as she has to forward civil rights and gender equality over her extensive career in law.