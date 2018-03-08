Prince Harry is celebrating International Women’s Day with fiancée Meghan Markle in the sweetest way: by inspiring girls to follow their dreams.

During a visit to Birmingham in England on Thursday, the prince and his soon-to-be bride spent time meeting and greeting a crowd outside the Millennium Point building At one point, Harry was apparently drawn into conversation with a young schoolgirl, 10-year-old Sophia Richards, who expressed her desire to one day become an actress. And Prince Harry knew exactly what to do: he brought her over to Markle, herself an actress who recently completed seven seasons on the TV drama Suits, and introduced the two women.

“Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve. And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress,” Richards said, PEOPLE reports. “It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day.”

Markle has been vocal about her support of women’s initiatives including the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, and has jumped right in to joining Harry and her future royal family in charity appearances around the U.K. They followed up the day’s meet-and-greet with a visit to a program that enables young women to pursue careers in STEM fields, too.

The couple will wed on May 19 in Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.