A pair of $18 girls’ jeans sold at Target are being recalled for causing skin lacerations and cuts to wearers.

The “Cat & Jack” brand jeans, which are manufactured by Topson Downs and exclusively sold at Target, are embellished with small gold stars on the bottoms of both legs. Consumers have reported that the decorative metal stars are coming loose and cutting people wearing the denim pants.

Known as the “Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans,” the jeans are a girls’ clothing item sold at Target in sizes 4 — 18P, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issued the recall advisory on March 7. Topson Downs voluntarily issued the Target jeans recall after receiving five complaints about cuts from the metal star appliqués, according to the advisory.

U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission

To find out if you have a pair of the Cat & Jack jeans, check the waistband — if they are the recalled jeans, the waistband should read both “Cat & Jack” and “Super Skinny.” The CPSC recommends consumers stop wearing the jeans immediately and return them to Target, where you will receive a full refund.

U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission

The girls’ skinny jeans were sold both in Target stores and online from September 2017 through November 2017. If you want to contact Target for further information, you can call (800)440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. C.T. any day of the week, or go online to target.com under their “Recalls” section. You can also visit Target’s Facebook page under the section “Product Recalls.”

If you believe yourself or a family member has been caused injury by the “Cat & Jack” jeans from Target, you can file a report here.