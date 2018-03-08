The fashion industry often gets a bad rap for being stuffy sometimes, but this fashion label’s Disneyland runway show proves that good style and fun can go hand-in-hand.

Cool kid fashion brand Opening Ceremony has never shied away from the unconventional when it comes to showing their latest collections; in the past, in lieu of traditional fashion shows, they’ve shown their wares via ballet performances and interpretive dance and this year, they took it a step further by staging a full fashion show at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland.

The show was held after-hours in the theme park’s “Toon Town” and featured Opening Ceremony’s latest collection, a collaboration with Disney in honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday. Models accessorized their Disney-inspired looks with buns reminiscent of mouse ears and Mickey Mouse manicures as they took to the runway. Later, Mickey and Minnie Mouse even took a turn on the runway in Opening Ceremony garb, flanked by a festive marching band.

Mickey and Minnie weren’t the only celebrities spotted at Opening Ceremony’s show that night, however; guests included Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Diplo.

Watch the full show below.