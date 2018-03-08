Peter Madsen Says Kim Wall 'Had a Wonderful Evening' Before He Dismembered Her Body
In this April 30, 2008 file photo, Danish inventor Peter Madsen stands inside the his submarine.
Niels Hougaard—AP
By Associated Press
10:18 AM EST

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has testified to a court that Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who died during a trip on his submarine, “had a wonderful evening until it ended in an accident,” but denied that any sexual activity had taken place between them.

Madsen was standing trial Thursday in Copenhagen for murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse. He denies murder but has admitted to dismembering the 30-year-old’s body and disposing of it at sea.

Sporting a dark t-shirt, jeans and blue sneakers, Madsen was well-spoken and answered the questions of prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen thoroughly.

Wall’s body parts were found on the shore of Copenhagen and at sea after she disappeared in August.

