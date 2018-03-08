Jimmy Kimmel Is Pretty Sure He Can Solve the Whole Stormy Daniels Conflict If He Just Steps In

By Megan McCluskey
11:16 AM EST

In the wake of adult film star Stormy Daniels filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over a nondisclosure agreement on their alleged affair, Jimmy Kimmel stepped in to offer a solution to the disagreement.

During Wednesday’s episode of Live!, the late-night host reviewed the claim made by Daniels’ lawyers that the agreement she signed before the 2016 election is not valid because Trump never signed it. “It’s interesting,” Kimmel said. “He remembers to put his name on everything else—water, vodka, steaks, Trump, Trump, Trump—but he has a problem with bills. He doesn’t sign them or pay them.”

Kimmel went on to suggest that the pair make an appearance on his show to resolve their issues. “I feel like there’s so much tension between Stormy Daniels and the president right now and I hate it when couples fight. So listen, guys, if you’re willing, I’d be happy to have you both on the show to act as mediator. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m still rooting for those two crazy kids.”

Watch the full clip below.

