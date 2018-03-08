A 9-Month-Old Died After Eating Heroin and Fentanyl, Police Say
SEPTEMBER 16, 2015 LONDON, OHIO: Capsules of Powder Heroin on display at the State Crime Lab at the Ohio Attorney General's headquarters of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, September 16, 2015 in London, Ohio.
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:41 AM EST

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — A woman whose 9-month-old daughter died after swallowing heroin and fentanyl now faces an additional charge of felony child neglect.Media outlets report 30-year-old Lacrystal Renee McClain of Garner, North Carolina, also faces a weapons charge after a stolen handgun was found in her apartment.

Investigators say Allie Gaines died Nov. 15. McClain has been in the Wake County jail since February, when she was charged with conspiring to traffic in heroin with Allie’s father, 33-year-old Albert Gaines Jr., who was already jailed on a felony child abuse charge. McClain also had been charged with maintaining a residence to store or sell drugs.

It was not known if the couple has attorneys.

