39 Missing Girls Match Description of Body Found in Yellow River

By Associated Press
8:27 AM EST

(COVINGTON, Ga.) — The Georgia Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 39 missing girls match the description of a body found in the Yellow River last weekend.

A Newton County Sheriff’s statement says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has conducted an autopsy, and the findings describe the girl as possibly black or biracial, between 12 and 17 years old and with no tattoos or identifying marks.

The center says there are 125 missing children in Georgia, and 39 of them match that description.

The body was found by a fisherman pulled from the river by the sheriff’s office on Sunday.

Newton County Deputy LaTavia Washington tells WXIA-TV that the department is working with agencies across the state to identify the body.

