After a monthlong lull in new video releases, Taylor Swift is back in the game with the music video for “Delicate.”

It’s the fourth music video for a song off of her Reputation album, a highly-anticipated release which dropped back in November 2017 and broke a number of sales records.

“Delicate” was not an official single from Reputation — that honor went to “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “End Game” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future. Instead, it’s one of the subtler, softer songs on the album, a vulnerable and intimate pop track built over an unhurried synth line and breathy, confessional vocals.

The video is another collaboration with longtime Swift music video director Joseph Kahn, with whom the singer has had an extensive creative relationship. They teamed up for all three of the other Reputation-era visuals, plus “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Blank Space” and “Out of the Woods” from her previous album.

Swift first teased the video’s release about a week back, and it dropped Sunday, March 11 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The singer is also gearing up for her big Reputation stadium tour: it kicks off on May 8 in Arizona, with pop singers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX enlisted to open for her as she makes her way around the world.

Watch it below.