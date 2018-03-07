No, you’re not living in a very literal Upside Down: the iconic golden arches of some McDonald’s franchises across the country will be flipped on March 8 as a nod to International Women’s Day, that’s all.

It’s a “celebration of women everywhere,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told Business Insider, and it’s a first in the brand’s history “in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants.” The gesture will go beyond the outdoor signs, including all of the fast food brand’s social media logos in the M-to-W changeup. And 100 restaurants are getting special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers” for the day, too.

McDonald’s will not be the only brand to make a statement in honor of the holiday, of course: already, Barbie has released a line of commemorative dolls representing history-making women, and Google is making its own play for telling women’s stories.

Then again, not everyone is on board with the mega-chain’s approach to recognizing women’s contributions.