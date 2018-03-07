International Women’s Day 2018 is the focus on Wednesday’s Google Doodle — or Doodles.

The Google Doodle, which can be seen internationally, is an interactive featuring 12 female artists of varying backgrounds. Each element allows the women to share something that impacted their lives in some way for International Women’s Day. The women’s stories have also been translated in more than 80 languages, according to Google.

While Google approached the 12 featured women for the Google Doodle, the company is also encouraging other women across the world to share their own stories for International Women’s Day with the hashtag “#HerStoryOurStory.”

The Google Doodle highlights artists Anna Haifisch, Chihiro Takeuchi, Estelí Meza, Francesca Sanna, Isuri, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, Laerte, Philippa Rice, Saffa Khan, Tillie Walden and Tunalaya Dunn. International Women’s Day 2018 falls on Thursday, March 8.

Barbie

Other companies have released their International Women’s Day 2018 plans, including Barbie, which announced it would release Barbie dolls of history-making women. The Barbie dolls include Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.