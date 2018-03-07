The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics might be over, but that doesn’t mean that the action has stopped for Adam Rippon.

The Team USA figure skater quickly won the hearts of viewers everywhere when he made his Olympic debut this year, which led to rumors that commentator (and former Olympian) Johnny Weir was not happy with all the attention that Rippon’s vivacious personality was commanding.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a viewer called in to ask Rippon if there was any truth to the rumors — and the answer did not disappoint.

“Um, maybe,” Rippon said. “I think maybe. But you know what? I’m not coming for his job. I’m not coming for his gig.”

Rippon also pointed out that Weir helped the pave the way for him as an athlete.

“We didn’t really have any interactions,” he said. “Like, we’ve always reached out to each other, and I’ve always, liked, thanked him because I kind of feel like, he kind of, like, helped make my way a little bit easier.”