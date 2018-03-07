Jimmy Kimmel struck back at President Trump during his monologue on Tuesday night after Trump tweeted a dig at the Academy Awards show for its low ratings.

While Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars, responded to the president on Twitter, noting that Trump had the lowest approval rating of any president in history. He also responded to the presidential address during his monologue on Tuesday night’s episode Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” the president tweeted the morning after the Oscars. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore — except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

“Of course he’s kidding,” Kimmel cracked. “He’s not narcissistic.” Kimmel added that he had tweeted back at him, “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” commenting on the president’s low approval ratings. Kimmel seemingly couldn’t help but also note that his tweet received many more likes than the president’s.

“Trump always has a problem with the Academy Awards, which is surprising because I really think he would love the best picture winner, The Shape of Water. The movie, if you haven’t seen it, it’s about a monster who has sex with a woman who can’t talk about it. Basically, it’s like his life story. Right?” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also commented on a tweet sent out by Donald Trump Jr. in which he used an emoji to indicate he hadn’t watched the Oscars. “You know that’s an authentic Trump hand because it’s gold and tiny,” Kimmel joked.